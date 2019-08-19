Think you’re addicted to the gram? Take solace.Monday, August 19, 2019
|
Actress Lena Waithe uses Instagram “all day long”.
She says she uses the social media platform to celebrate her friends and family and share in their good news.
The Westworld actress knows using the photo-sharing app can be “unhealthy” but she’s learned to use it as a way to celebrate her friends and family and share in their good news.
She says: “I scroll through Instagram all day long. For me, it’s a way to stay informed and connect with people. I’m not a person who thinks Instagram is a devil. I know it can be unhealthy, but I know how to compartmentalize. I love seeing the good news.
“As vicious as social media can be, my experience is that I always like to think, ‘Oh my friend just got this movie’ or ‘That person just got engaged.’ It’s a great way for me to celebrate people and what they’ve got going on.”
