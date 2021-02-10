This 116-year-old just survived COVID: ‘I wasn’t scared’

At 116, Sister André has just survived one

of the biggest tests of her long life – the coronavirus.

The nun, who is the oldest person in Europe and the second oldest in the world, was diagnosed with the virus on January 16, according to a director at the Saint Catherine Labouré nursing home in Toulon, France where she lives.

Sister André, who was born in 1904, showed no symptoms of the virus, the director, David Tavella, said.

In an interview, Sister André said she did not know she had it, but was not afraid. “No, I wasn’t scared because I wasn’t scared of dying.”

Her recovery comes just in time as she celebrates her 117th birthday tomorrow, and will receive video messages from her family as visitors are not allowed at the home.

And if you’re wondering what her birthday meal will be, it’s foie gras, baked Alaska and a glass of red wine.

André is the second-oldest person alive today, after Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who was born on January 2, 1903.