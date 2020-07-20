This day in Jamaican history: Thieves ‘steal a beach’ in Trelawny

This day in Jamaican history: Thieves ‘steal a beach’ in TrelawnyMonday, July 20, 2020
|
It was a crime that shocked the country and
is still unexplained to this day when Jamaicans woke up on Sunday, July 20,
2008, to the realisation that a beach in Trelawny was stolen.
Well, that’s not necessarily the case, as some hundreds of tonnes of pristine, white sand were removed from the planned Coral Spring beach in the parish—and those who pulled off the successful heist made a clean getaway.
The incident has had no breakthroughs in the case; no arrests were made and the entire investigation was later scrapped as members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were left incredibly embarrassed.
It was widely believed that the sand was stolen and sold to rival resorts, however with no proof, the theft triggered a massive political row with the then Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-led government.
Considered by many to be the ‘steal of the century’, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) decried a cover-up and demanded a full investigation.
Then deputy commissioner Mark Shields, in an interview with the BBC, described the heist as a very complex scheme.
“You’ve got the receivers of the stolen sand, or what we believe to be the sand. The trucks themselves, the organisers and, of course, there is some suspicion that some police were in collusion with the movers of the sand,” he told the BBC.
An estimated 500 truck-loads of sand were removed from the Coral Spring beach and 12 years later, there are no signs of the missing sand or any suspects collared.
The heist made international headlines, and was even featured in the popular Ripley’s Believe It or Not! comics later that year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy