So festive! Mavado’s shares cute family photos with kids

Dancehall act Mavado is showing a side of himself that not many are familiar with – the family man.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the Hope and Pray artiste showed that his family comes first.

Sharing two pictures to the app, Mavado, born David Brooks, can be seen with his children in co-ordinated outfits that are simply too cute.

He captioned the first pic simply, “Merry Christmas my people” while the second was even more straightforward, titled “Family”.

Many took to the comments section to respond to his posts, with artiste Charly Black replying, “Merry Christmas to you and your family” while a fan noted “family over everything”.