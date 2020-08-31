‘This is f—ed up’: Bella Thorne apologises after OnlyFans backlash

After receiving

backlash from sex workers and OnlyFans users for joining the platform, American

actress Bella Thorne has apologised.

Bella joined OnlyFans about a week ago and broke records and made millions. While that is good, some sex workers and users of the platform are not pleased, as they believe the actress is endangering the livelihood.

The American celebrity insists that this was not her intention and has since apologised.

“Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again, in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”

She continued: “This is f–ked up and I’m sorry.”

Although she has apologised, it is not clear whether or not Bella will remain on the platform.