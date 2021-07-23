‘This is so hard’: Keyshia Cole speaks on mother’s passing

Keyshia Cole has opened up about her momâ€™s passing. Her mother, 61-year-old Frankie Lons

Cole took to Instagram recently to express how her motherâ€™s death has affected her. â€œThis is so hard man. Canâ€™t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly donâ€™t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like thisâ€¦ Ever!!! but you will be missed,â€ she started the lengthy caption.

The R&B singer and her mother have had a documented challenging relationship, but Cole use the post to share the thing she most admired about her mother.

â€œItâ€™s crazy becauseâ€¦ For weeks Iâ€™ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already Ÿ˜© your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, thatâ€™s what I loved about your personalityâ€¦. we all did,â€ she wrote.

While thanking her fans for their support during the emotional time. â€œI would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for usâ€¦..the love for all your children was definitely felt.â€

Lons has had a long battle with drug abuse which resulted in her giving up Cole for adoption.