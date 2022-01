‘This is so hard’: Keyshia Cole speaks on mother’s passing

Keyshia Cole has opened up about her mom’s passing. Her mother, 61-year-old Frankie Lons

Cole took to Instagram recently to express how her mother’s death has affected her. “This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed,†she started the lengthy caption.

The R&B singer and her mother have had a documented challenging relationship, but Cole use the post to share the thing she most admired about her mother.

“It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already Ÿ˜© your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did,†she wrote.

While thanking her fans for their support during the emotional time. “I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt.â€

Lons has had a long battle with drug abuse which resulted in her giving up Cole for adoption.