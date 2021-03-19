This is the world’s happiest country…for the 4th straight year!Friday, March 19, 2021
|
Finland has
been ranked the world’s happiest country for the fourth consecutive year.
The Nordic nation came out on top of the 2021 World Happiness report which ranked the state of well-being in 149 countries in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the first time since the list’s first publishing in 2012 that researchers were required to look at factors outside of levels of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption.
University of British Columbia’s professor, John Helliwell, who also contributed to the report, said that the virus impact on most nations globally helped to keep most of them within range of their previous placings.
Helliwell said, “One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling.”
On the other end of the list, Afghanistan was ranked the most unhappy once again, followed by Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana.
World’s happiest countries 2021:
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Switzerland
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Germany
8. Norway
9. New Zealand
10. Austria
11. Israel
12. Australia
13. Ireland
14. United States
15. Canada
16. Czech Republic
17. Belgium
18. United Kingdom
19. China
20. France
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy