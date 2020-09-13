This was a thing?! Florida city ends ban on saggy pants

Opa-locka City’s commission has voted to end a 13-year ban on saggy pants.

That’s right; people sat down, wrote, voted on and approved a law making it illegal for people to wear pants that sagged and revealed their underwear.

The commission voted 4-1 last Wednesday to repeal the 2007 law which made it possible for men, and women, to get citations for wearing pants that exposed their underwear.

Despite the initial vote, the decision will need to be approved at another commission meeting before it is made official.

The law had come under heavy criticism when it was first passed as many criticising it for disproportionately affecting young, black men.