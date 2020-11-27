Three funeral workers fired for Maradona coffin photos

Three funeral workers fired for Maradona coffin photosFriday, November 27, 2020
|
Three funeral workers have been fired after photos of them
posing with the body of Diego Maradona before his funeral were shared on social
media.
The images sparked outrage in nation that celebrated the soccer star who passed away from a heart attack at age 60 on Wednesday.
Thousands of people lined the streets to file past his body at the national palace yesterday.
Claudio Fernández, who was fired along with his son and another co-worker, said they did not know photos were being taken.
“It was something instantaneous. I’d just raised my head and my son did it like any kid of 18,” he said.
Fernández also said they have received death threats since the incident. “They know me. I’m from the neighbourhood. They say they are going to kill us, break our heads.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy