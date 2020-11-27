Three funeral workers fired for Maradona coffin photos

Three funeral workers have been fired after photos of them

posing with the body of Diego Maradona before his funeral were shared on social

media.

The images sparked outrage in nation that celebrated the soccer star who passed away from a heart attack at age 60 on Wednesday.

Thousands of people lined the streets to file past his body at the national palace yesterday.

Claudio Fernández, who was fired along with his son and another co-worker, said they did not know photos were being taken.

“It was something instantaneous. I’d just raised my head and my son did it like any kid of 18,” he said.

Fernández also said they have received death threats since the incident. “They know me. I’m from the neighbourhood. They say they are going to kill us, break our heads.”