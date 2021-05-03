Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser has died

Bobby Unser, winner of the 1968, 1975 and 1981 Indianapolis 500s has died. He was 87-year-old.

His death was announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Unser is often described as one of the most colorful, outspoken, and popular drivers in the history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,”

He is one of 10 drivers to win the prestigious Indy 500 at least three times and was the first driver to win the race in three different decades, a feat later matched by Rick Mears.

Unser inducted into several motorsports Halls of Fame including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

He was also renowned and admired for his work in and out of the cockpit before his Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR driving career started and after it ended.

He dominated the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb before he ever turned a lap at Indianapolis, and he was a popular INDYCAR color analyst on national telecasts in the 1980s and 1990s after retiring as a driver.

Unser is survived by his wife Lisa, sons Bobby Jr. and Robby, and daughters Cindy and Jeri.