Tiffany Haddish: ‘15 hugs a day keeps the psychiatrist away’Friday, September 20, 2019
|
Tiffany Haddish needs “15 hugs a day”.
The 39-year-old actress believes getting hugs from her loved ones is the key to happiness, and says getting a healthy dose of hugs helps keep her from needing to see a “psychiatrist”.
She said: “15 hugs a day keeps the psychiatrist away! That’s why I love comedy so much because when I see comedians, we always hug each other because we know how difficult it is. Even if you don’t like them, you still give them a hug.”
The Night School star also believes it is important to cry every once in a while, as it makes her “clean on the inside”.
When asked by Kevin Healon for his Hiking with Kevin YouTube series how often she cries, she said: “Probably once or twice a week when I take a shower. Crying is like taking a poop. You gotta clean it out. Clean on the inside, clean on the outside.”
