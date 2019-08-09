Tiffany Haddish gets dating advice from John Mayer

Tiffany Haddish is hoping John Mayer’s dating advice will bag her a date with New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star is currently single and revealed the ‘Gravity’ musician – who has previously romanced the likes of Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston – told her the best way to get noticed by someone in the public eye is to say she is dating them in interviews.

When asked how her dating life is going on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, she said: “I’ve been talking with a lot of people, you know.

“I’ve been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here. John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice.”

The host replied: “He’s had a few relationships.”

The 39-year-old star then quipped that she is finding comfort in her blanket in the bedroom.

She laughed: “I still have the weighted blanket.”

And asked what the specific advice was from John, she shared: “He said if there’s somebody that I like that’s in the eye of the public, I should … when I’m doing interviews, say that I’m seeing that person.

“And then the media will do a side-by-side of us and then the guy will see and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, she’s kinda cute. I mean, I’m not hooking up with her but I could hook up with her.'”