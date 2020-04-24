Tiffany Haddish go on virtual date with Common

Tiffany Haddish went on a “virtual date” with Common, with the pair enjoying dinner and a movie together over video link.

The Girls Trip actress received flowers from the rapper before they both had food delivered to their respective homes so they could eat together via dating app Bumble’s video messaging feature, before both watching the same movie and ending the evening with a dance.

Tiffany shared footage of the date on Instagram and wrote: “Check out my Virtual date yall. I wore the black dress (drawers optional) for my @bumble virtual date with @common this weekend. He sent me flowers, we ordered food, and we talked into the night. Sending you love at home. Now get on @bumble and find yourself someone worth looking cute for! #bumblePartner.”

In the clip of their date, the 40-year-old star joked she’d planned to make a lot of effort for the virtual meeting, before realising she wasn’t sure what to do. She quipped: “I was thinking about waxing my eyebrows and stuff, but then I realised I don’t know how to do that.”

The 48-year-old musician was just happy to be online with Tiffany. He said: “The fact that we can’t be in the same place right now, but that I get to see you and be with you is great. I’m hoping you can feel the vibe.”

The two stars have teamed up with Bumble by donating $50,000 to the app’s Community Grants Program, which helps small businesses and restaurants who are struggling after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.