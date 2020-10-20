‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin says she’s bisexual

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual.

Baskin, known for her love of big cats, in an interview with Pink News said “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

The 59-year-old continued, “I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

Baskins has been married to her husband, Howard, for 16 years, and was previously married to Don Lewis who disappeared in 1997 and was later declared dead.

Lewis’ family has long believed she had a role in his disappearance, and has accused her of feeding his body to her big cats.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true crime documentary miniseries that premiered on Netflix in March.