Tiger Woods crash investigation completed, but investigators cannot reveal findings

Tiger Woods crash investigation completed, but investigators cannot reveal findingsWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
Investigators have finally concluded their report into the cause of legendary golfer, Tiger Woods car accident.
But don’t hold your breath, you’ll probably never know what exactly caused Woods to crash and shatter the bone in his right leg.
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva the media that he won’t go public with the findings until he gets permission from Tiger’s camp.
“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” Villanueva said.
“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”
However, according to TMZ, he did not expand on why he would need Tiger’s permission to release the info.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy