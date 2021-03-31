Tiger Woods crash investigation completed, but investigators cannot reveal findings

Investigators have finally concluded their report into the cause of legendary golfer, Tiger Woods car accident.

But don’t hold your breath, you’ll probably never know what exactly caused Woods to crash and shatter the bone in his right leg.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva the media that he won’t go public with the findings until he gets permission from Tiger’s camp.

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” Villanueva said.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

However, according to TMZ, he did not expand on why he would need Tiger’s permission to release the info.