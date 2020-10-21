Timberlee to host pop-up kitchen in Mandeville

Timberlee to host pop-up kitchen in MandevilleWednesday, October 21, 2020
|
Jamaican entertainer
Timberlee Heaven will be hosting a pop-up kitchen in Mandeville, Manchester,
this weekend.
Timberlee Heaven released Basic last month.
The event, ‘Timberlee’s Pop-Up Kitchen’, will be held on Saturday at Phoenix Lounge on Ward Avenue in Mandeville between noon and 7 p.m.
Along with her team, Timberlee, who is the owner of Timberlee’s PeppaSeed Jerk Restaurant in Mandeville, will be serving up jerked pork, jerked chicken, jerked sausage and jerked fish. There will also be various sides like bammy, plantain and breadfruit. Ital red peas soup will also be available.
“This Saturday it’s gonna be a whole vibe,” Timberlee said in a recent Instagram post.
The pop-up kitchen will also serve another purpose, as the entertainer will be hosting an audition for dancers to appear in the music video for her recently released song called Basic. She is welcoming “males, females and dwarfs”.
The audition comes a month after Timberlee dropped the track that was produced by Suku from Ward 21, Craigy T and Copper Shaun. It was her first release in years.
