Timeless Pharrell launches skincare line

Timeless Pharrell launches skincare lineThursday, November 12, 2020
|
Forget what you’ve heard, Pharrell
Williams is not a vampire. At least that’s what he’d like us to believe.
Williams, 47, has seemingly not aged much in the past two decades, leading many to speculate that he may have found the fountain of youth or…he’s a vampire.
Well, Williams is about to share the secret to his youthful look with the launch of his skincare line Humanrace.
The talented musician and songwriter developed the brand alongside his longtime dermatologist Elena Jones.
Humanrace Skincare will include a rice powder cleanser, enzyme exfoliant and moisturiser at launch on November 25.
“Humanrace is a universe of products and people dedicated to the pursuit of well-being, created and curated by Pharrell Williams,” the Humanrace website reads. “We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up every day feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest.”
