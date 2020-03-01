Tina Knowles-Lawson wants more grandchildren!Sunday, March 01, 2020
|
Mother of Beyoncé and Solange, Tina
Knowles-Lawson has admitted she wants more grandchildren
The 66-year-old businesswomen is keen to see her beloved daughters have more children in the future.
Speaking US Weekly, Tina, asked if she wants more grandchildren replied, “Of course I do!”
Beyoncé, 38, already has Blue Ivy, eight, and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her rap star husband Jay-Z.
Solange, 33, has a 15-year-old son with her ex-husband Daniel Smith.
Tina also heaped praise on her daughters, saying they love her unconditionally.
She told US Weekly, “Just spending time with them [is the best part]. They make me laugh and they make me feel good. They love you unconditionally.”
Tina subsequently praised Solange, describing the music star as a “creative, energetic soul”.
“Let me tell y’all something about Solange… she came out of the womb knowing exactly who she was,” Knowles-Lawson recalled.
“Solange has always been a creative, energetic soul. She was born with her mama’s fiery spirit,” she added.
Solange’s activism dates back to her childhood, according to Tina, who thinks her daughter’s commitment to social justice has grown during her adult life.
She reflected: “She is always fighting for the underdog, always organising, always protesting, always taking care of her friends.
“I’m often asked in interviews, what is my proudest moment of Solange’s career. My answer is usually the same. All of the awards and accolades and successes as an entertainer is great, but what I am truly most proud of is the fact that she has remained humble and authentic, never motivated by money or fame, and genuinely a good person,” Tina, a proud mama, beamed.
Tina added that Solange’s activism lets her know that she did her job as a mother.
