Tinashe was ‘depressed’ by Ben Simmons’ romance with Kendall Jenner

Tinashe was ‘depressed’ by Ben Simmons’ romance with Kendall JennerSunday, January 26, 2020
|
American R&B singer Tinashe said she
was left feeling really depressed when she found out her ex-boyfriend Ben
Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner.
The 26-year-old Superlove songbird previously dated the NBA player and was initially devastated to learn that he was dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
Reflecting on her reaction to the news, Tinashe admitted: “It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK.”
Initially, the chart-topping singer didn’t know how to cope with her heartbreak, saying she drank for “six months” after learning of Ben’s new romance.
Asked whether she had a drink the day she heard the news, Tinashe told US Weekly: “I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now.
“It was terrible. It was bad. Like, it was bad, but I’m good now.”
Ben, 23, and Kendall, 24, first started dating in 2018 but split later the same year.
However, in recent months, it’s been widely speculated that the high-profile duo has rekindled their romance.
In fact, an insider recently claimed that Kendall and Ben are keen to give their romance a second chance, with the model spending lots of time in Philadelphia towards the end of 2019.
The source shared: “They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy break-up or hard feelings.
“Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She’s been flying in to see him whenever she can.”
The brunette beauty and Ben love spending time together and although they find it tough to sustain a healthy relationship because of their busy schedules, the celebrity duo “work well” as a couple.
The source added: “They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together.”
