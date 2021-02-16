To Lent or nah? That is the question

Lent, the annual forty days and forty nights of sacrifice, begins tomorrow, and if you’re still not sure what to go without this year…well, neither are we.

After the tumultuous year we’ve had, and all the things we already had to sacrifice, it’s a bit harder to think of things we want to give up.

But, in the face of hardships, we must press on and do what needs to be done for whatever reason you’ve seen fit to do it. And if any of that made sense, and you’re still with us, congratulations because that train of thought derailed mid-sentence.

Whether for religious reasons, jumpstarting a healthier lifestyle or just to be part of the yearly group of people incessantly tweeting about their sacrifices, Lent is the beginning of an arduous (and rarely rewarding) process. Because let’s be real, few people stick it out to the end (This is us looking at those already-discarded New Year’s resolutions).

If you’re like most, the options of things added to the Lenten list are often similar. So the inclusion of alcohol, sex, carbs, sugars, caffeine and social media are nothing, if not predictable.

Others take a different approach, and take up habits and practices that they want to adopt, rather than kicking those pesky, bad ones to the kerb. The result? Full gyms, tonnes of purchased books that remain unread, and meditation efforts that vary in scope of effectiveness.

But, we’re not here to be a downer on anyone’s hopes and dreams for the next six weeks. What we are here to do is encourage and motivate and give you that extra oomph, when needed. And to let you know that if you don’t feel like doing anything, that’s also fine. We’re in the midst of a pandemic, and a lot has already been taken from us.

It’s okay to give yourself a break, just breeeeathe!