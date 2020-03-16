Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The couple announced five days ago that they were being treated in an Australian hospital after the pair of them contracted the virus, but they are now continuing their isolation from a rental home.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they have left the Queensland hospital in which they were being treated and are now quarantining themselves from home.

Tom announced the couple have coronavirus in a post on social media after suffering “body aches, chills and slight fevers”.

Tom shared: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! (sic)”

A couple of days later, Tom took to social media to reveal he is taking things “one-day-at-a-time” after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 63-year-old actor wrote: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)”