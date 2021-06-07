Tommy Lee Sparta shares cute photo of his five sons

Tommy Lee Sparta shares cute photo of his five sonsMonday, June 07, 2021
|
Tommy Lee Sparta may be incarcerated but that doesn’t mean that he reneged on carrying out his fatherly duties.
The dancehall deejay took to Instagram on Friday (June 5) to show-off another dimension to his hardcore dancehall personality as the ‘Uncle Demon’ artiste, whose given name is Leroy Russell, shared a picture of his five sons with the caption, “Daddy love oonu” on his Instagram account.
Sparta is currently serving a three year sentence after pleading guilty to a gun and ammunition charge which has certainly curtailed his opportunity to interact with his children.
However his sons seem to be in good spirits as they lose for the camera inside Montego Bay’s famed Coral Cliff venue. All the boys are decked out in similar attire rocking shorts, socks and slippers.
Fans have taking a liking to the post and have been showing their support for the incarcerated dancehall artiste.
One fan wrote, “full up yuh yard mi gad” while another commented, “that chromed out one looks just like him”.
However another fan queried where were he daughters.
Russell has seven children in all, the five sons plus two daughters. It’s uncertain if his daughters were present at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy