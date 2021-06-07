Tommy Lee Sparta shares cute photo of his five sons

Tommy Lee Sparta may be incarcerated but that doesn’t mean that he reneged on carrying out his fatherly duties.

The dancehall deejay took to Instagram on Friday (June 5) to show-off another dimension to his hardcore dancehall personality as the ‘Uncle Demon’ artiste, whose given name is Leroy Russell, shared a picture of his five sons with the caption, “Daddy love oonu” on his Instagram account.

Sparta is currently serving a three year sentence after pleading guilty to a gun and ammunition charge which has certainly curtailed his opportunity to interact with his children.

However his sons seem to be in good spirits as they lose for the camera inside Montego Bay’s famed Coral Cliff venue. All the boys are decked out in similar attire rocking shorts, socks and slippers.

Fans have taking a liking to the post and have been showing their support for the incarcerated dancehall artiste.

One fan wrote, “full up yuh yard mi gad” while another commented, “that chromed out one looks just like him”.

However another fan queried where were he daughters.

Russell has seven children in all, the five sons plus two daughters. It’s uncertain if his daughters were present at the time.