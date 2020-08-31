Toni Braxton wishes she had more sex when she was younger

How’s your sex life? However it’s going, we hope you don’t end up with any regrets later on in life like Toni Braxton.

The 52-year-old singer told The Guardian that she wishes she had more sex when she was younger.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done,” she said. “It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

Braxton said her family became very religious when she was seven years old. But now, she’s more spiritual than religious.

“We were Jehovah’s Witnesses; we were Catholic – we tried everything before settling on United Methodist. I asked my mum once what they were searching for and she just replied: “It was the 70s.” The 70s were a very religious era. I think a lot of people were looking for the right path,” she said.