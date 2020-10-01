Too cute! Usain Bolt shares photo of daughter, Olympia

Too cute! Usain Bolt shares photo of daughter, OlympiaThursday, October 01, 2020
|
Usain Bolt spent the better part of a decade outrunning the world, but seems one person has managed to slowed down the iconic sprinter.
Bolt has become quite the doting father since his daughter with partner, Kasi Bennett, was born in May.
The double sprint world record holder shared a photo of Olympia Lighting to his social media yesterday (September 30), with a heart-warming caption only an athlete would come up with.
The eight-time Olympic champion said, “Stride length of her Dad & stride pattern of her Mom”, adding three lightning emojis for good measure.
Fans and celeb friends alike were also caught up in the sweet moment, dropping their thoughts in his comments.
Star cricketer Chris Gayle dropped a heart and praying emoji, while artiste Ding Dong, footballer Raheem Sterling and one-time teammate and two-time Olympic 200m champion Veronica Campbell-Brown, all added their own combination of heart, praying and heart-struck eyes emojis.
It may be too soon to say, but we see a bit of mom, Kasi coming through in those eyes, Olympia!
