Too famous to go out for coffee? That’s how Rita Ora feels

Too famous to go out for coffee? That’s how Rita Ora feelsFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Rita Ora feels she’s too famous to go out for coffee.
The 29-year-old pop star has revealed she would love to walk around the streets and visit cute cafes in London, but Rita – who is to serve as a judge on ‘Masked Singer’, the new music game show – insists her fame stops her from doing normal things.
Asked what she’d do if she was anonymous, Rita told The Sun newspaper: “I’m going to be boring and say something really simple. I’d love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum.
“Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It’s been a little while since I’ve been able to do that, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a day.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy