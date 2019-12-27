Too famous to go out for coffee? That’s how Rita Ora feels

Rita Ora feels she’s too famous to go out for coffee.

The 29-year-old pop star has revealed she would love to walk around the streets and visit cute cafes in London, but Rita – who is to serve as a judge on ‘Masked Singer’, the new music game show – insists her fame stops her from doing normal things.

Asked what she’d do if she was anonymous, Rita told The Sun newspaper: “I’m going to be boring and say something really simple. I’d love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum.

“Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It’s been a little while since I’ve been able to do that, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a day.”