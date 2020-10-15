Toots Hibbert to be laid to rest today

Toots Hibbert to be laid to rest todayThursday, October 15, 2020
|
Reggae legend Toots Hibbert will be laid
to rest today.
A private funeral service will be held for the musical great this morning, followed by the interment at Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine. The funeral will be limited to a few family members due to coronavirus restrictions.
Previous reports had indicated the Toots and the Maytals lead singer would be buried in his hometown of May Pen, Clarendon.
Toots and the Maytals are credited with helping to make reggae music mainstream following their start in the 1960s. The group won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for True Love Â in 2005.
Hibbert passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies on September 11 after suffering from respiratory complications brought on by COVID-19.
