Top 10 Kirk Douglas movies

The late Kirk Douglas was a legend in Hollywood with an acting career that spanned over sixty years. We pay tribute to the man who made over 90 films by looking at ten movies we consider awesome by the great actor. Please note the order is not one indicating a grading scheme.

1. Spartacus

Kirk Douglas made himself a household name with this film, playing a Roman gladiator in this 1960 hit.

2. Champion

Here Kirk Douglas plays an underdog boxer who brawls his way up the ladder, making enemies along the way.

3. The Bad and the Beautiful

Douglas plays a Hollywood producer in this film hinged on betrayal and trust issues.

4. 20000 Leagues Under the Sea

Douglas plays a whaler aboard the mythical submarine piloted by Captain Nemo of Jules Vernes lore.

5. Lust for Life

This Vincent Van Gogh biopic is one steeped in emotions and drama as Douglas illustrates the life of one of the most famous artists in the world.

6. Gunfight at the OK Corral

Playing legendary Westerner Doc Holliday alongside Burt Lancaster, who played Wyatt Earp, these two superstars made this a must-watch flick.

7. Seven Days in May

Another pic that saw Douglas acting alongside Burt Lancaster. In this military flick, he plays a subordinate of Lancaster’s character who uncovers a plot to carry out a coup and works to stop it.

8. The Fury

Douglas plays a CIA operative whose son has been abducted as part of a government telekinesis programme. He was 60 years old at the time of this film.

9. Ace in the Hole

Here Douglas plays the bad guy. In this role, he plays a tabloid journalist who continues to milk and spin the story of a man trapped in a cave.

10. Out of the Past

Another where Douglas is the bad guy. In this film, Douglas plays a crime boss who sends someone after a woman who escaped with his money. However, the job does not go as planned.