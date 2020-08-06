Top 15 Jamaican Festival Songs

Top 15 Jamaican Festival SongsThursday, August 06, 2020
|
A few years ago a national poll conducted by the
Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) determined that Eric Donaldson’s
This is the Land Of My Birth was the
all-time favourite festival song since the competition’s inception in 1966. Many
people have their favourites and over the years several outstanding artistes
have emerged due to this national platform, going on to become household names
in their own right.
So what makes a tune worthy of being called a festival song? For some it’s the patriotic lyrics, others say it is the feeling of nostalgia it may evoke while many feel it is the good old mento flavour and vibe that makes you want to get up and dance. One thing we all can agree on, a good festival song should make your heart swell with so much pride that you feel like that organ will burst out of your chest.
Check out the songs that made the cut and let us know in the comments if you agree.
1. Pomp and Pride by Toots and the Maytals (1972)
2. Give Thanks and Praises by Roy Rayon (1987)
3. Cherry Oh Baby by Eric Donaldson (1971)
4. Born Jamaican by the Astronauts (1979)
5. Sweet and Dandy by Toots and the Maytals (1969)
6. Play The Music by Tinga Stewart (1974)
7. Come Sing with Me by Stanley and The Turbines (1980)
8. Intensified/ Music Like Dirt by Desmond Dekker (1968)
9. Nuh Wey Nuh Better than Yard by Tinga Stewart (1981)
10. Mek We Put Things Right Heather Grant (1992)
11. Fi We Island a Boom by Stanley Beckford (2000)
12. Jamaica I’ll Never Leave You Again by Ras Karbi (1983)
13 Proud to be Jamaican by Eric Donaldson (1984)
14. Mek We Jam by the Astronauts (1982)
15. This is the Land of My Birth by Eric Donaldson (1978)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy