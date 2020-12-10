Top acts featured on Sponge Music’s ‘World Press’ rhythm

Producer Charles Sponge is getting ready to drop a hot new dancehall project titled the ‘World Press’ rhythm.

The rhythm features songs from several popular dancehall artistes, including Alkaline, Beenie Man, Mavado, Denyque, Bugle, Gyptian, I-Octane, Shaniel Muir, Jahmiel, Dovey Magnum, Ikaya Chase Cross, Dre Zee, Knaxx, Fidel Nadal, Star Captyn, Frassman Brilliant and South African reggae artiste Buffalo Souljah.

“I’ve selected some of the most talented artistes in the business for this project and all of them have delivered hit songs. This is the hottest rhythm for Christmas. It’s loaded with hits, every song on it is a hit,” said Sponge.

The hit-making producer also spoke about the importance of working with female artistes.

“Over the years I’ve heard a lot of females complain about unfair treatment in the music biz. I believe in doing things fairly and treating everyone with respect regardless of their gender. Female artistes have always made a significant contribution to our music, and as long as they get the support they deserve, they will continue to do so,” he said.

“My mission is to work with the most talented artistes in the industry and make good music for the people. I’m happy with the progress that I’ve made so far and I plan to takes to a higher level with this new project.”

The ‘World Press’ rhythm is slated to be released on December 14.