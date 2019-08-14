Tourism students run Negril hotel

Tourism students run Negril hotelWednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Imagine a resort of several acres being run solely by undergraduate tourism students. This has been the case at the Summerset Resort and Hotel Training School in West End, Negril, Westmoreland, for almost a year.
Students from the Western Hospitality Institute have been operating the Summerset Resort since September 2018, holding various positions – from general manager to line staff.
“They serve real guests. There are guests who are checking into the hotel,” said Eladio Vassel, who is general manager of the Western Hospitality Institute’s Negril Campus.
The property has a swimming pool, a stage for nightly entertainment events and six two-bedroom cottages. Each room has basic amenities, including a kitchen.
The property also houses a wooden cabin with a loft and a duplex that can accommodate up to nine persons. There is also a conference room that can host up to 200 persons, theatre-style.
The Summerset room rates are a standard US$80 per room for double occupancy. Children under 12 years old can stay at the hotel free of cost, but there is an additional US$40 charge for persons over 12 years old. This rate covers breakfast, lunch and dinner.
