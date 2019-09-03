Tracy Morgan paid bartender to watch $2 million Bugatti

Tracy Morgan reportedly paid a bartender to watch his $2 million Bugatti while he had dinner.

The 50-year-old comedian didn’t want to risk anyone pranging his luxurious vehicle while he tucked into a meal at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side of New York over the weekend, so he bribed an employee, who had just come off his shift, with cash to keep an eye on it.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column that Tracy “paid one of the restaurant’s bartenders who just came off his shift to watch his Bugatti while he and a friend dined.”

Although he was understandably concerned about his car, the anxiety didn’t stop Tracy from tucking into “Carmine’s signature chicken, veal parmigiana and fried calamari.”

The funny man hasn’t had much luck with his Bugatti since he got it in June as before he’d even managed to take the dealer plates off it, another driver travelling in a Honda CR-V smashed into it.

A source said at the time: “He [Tracy] said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up.”