Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years of marriage

Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years of marriageWednesday, July 29, 2020
|
Tracy
Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage.
The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.
“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.
Morgan and Wollover married after the former Saturday Night Live cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.
The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.
Morgan and Wollover have a seven-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.
