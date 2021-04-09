Travis Baker tattoos Kourtney Kardashian’s name on chest

Travis Baker tattoos Kourtney Kardashian’s name on chestFriday, April 09, 2021
|
Travis Baker found some space around his nipple to get Kourtney Kardashian’s name tattooed there.
The two have been dating for a few months now, but it looks like things have gotten pretty permanent and is now sealed in ink.
According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer’S new “Kourtney” tat was visible on his chest as he was getting off a Starline Tours bus in Hollywood. He was there shooting a music video with KennyHoopla.
And the blurry photo that the paparazzi snapped of the Baker saw the firstborn Kardashian sister’s name appears to be etched over one of his previous tattoos.
Travis Baker is said to have over 102-tattoos, well, it’s over 103 now!
