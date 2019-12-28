Travis Scott reference ex-Kylie Jenner on new song

Travis Scott has seemingly referenced his split from Kylie Jenner on a new song.

The 27-year-old rapper and Kylie, 22—who are parents of 22-month-old daughter Stormi—split earlier this year, and Travis has now apparently addressed their separation on his record Gatti.

Travis—who has retained a good relationship with Kylie, despite their high-profile split—raps: “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate. I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.”

The lyrics seemingly refer to Travis and Kylie’s contrasting lifestyles, with the rapper spending much of his time on the road touring, whilst Kylie is largely based in southern California, where her beauty business is housed. Earlier this month, meanwhile, it was reported that Kylie will still invite Travis to “all of the family events” she attends.

The celebrity duo called time on their relationship in October, but the rapper will still be welcome at every gathering as they look to make things as “normal” as possible for their daughter.

—Bang Showbiz