Travis Scott says he’ll pay tuition of five HBCU students

Travis Scott says he’ll pay tuition of five HBCU studentsMonday, October 12, 2020
Rapper Travis Scott will pay this semester’s tuition for five students attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States.
So far, two students who responded to the Scott’s tweet, which has been shared almost 250,000 times, have received his commitment to pay their tuitions.
Nasire Branch, 18, a freshman studying business administration and marketing at Morehouse College, shared his acceptance letter and a screenshot of a text explaining his need. “[COVID-19] has taken away my prom, my senior graduation, and my freshman year at Morehouse,”Branch said. Adding that his family “is doing all they can” to support him. “THIS COULD CHANGE MY LIFE!”
The Sicko Mode artiste replied with “My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro!!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world.”
Scott also said he would cover the tuition of Taylor Ivy, a Howard University freshman. The other three beneficiaries of his charitable act are not yet known.
