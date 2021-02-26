Travis Scott to provide 50,000 meals to Texans affected by brutal winter storm

Travis Scott to provide 50,000 meals to Texans affected by brutal winter stormFriday, February 26, 2021
Travis Scott will partner
with Houston to deliver 50,000 meals to residents affected by a brutal winter
storm earlier this month.
The rapper, through his Cactus Jack Foundation, will work with the cityâ€™s health foundation to coordinate efforts with agencies, organisations and restaurant owners to get the meals to the most vulnerable.
To qualify, residents must live in one of 30 high priority areas identified by the city and be senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.
Tens of thousands of Texans were without utilities after sub-freezing temperatures affected the power grid, prompting President Joe Biden to authorise a major disaster declaration.
