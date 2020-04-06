‘Treat it like summer’: D’Angel tells parents not to stress over homeschooling

When it comes to homeschooling, singjay D’Angel has one primary advice for parents: “Treat it like it’s summertime, don’t mek it stress you.”

Homeschooling has been the order of the day since the temporary closure of schools on March 13, as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some parents have been using social media to voice growing pains about keeping their children engaged throughout the day, while still tending to their nine-to-five.

D’Angel, mother to 13-year-old Marco Dean Davis, has always described herself as a hands-on parent, whether she is at home or in another country. Though she has gotten the hang of homeschooling, she admitted the first week was rough. “It was challenging in terms of turning in the work and using different outlets to send in the work,” she told BUZZ. “Luckily I have an office at home that has all the necessary tools to accommodate homeschooling so it’s more accessible for us.”

They’ve now developed a routine, which allows her to get an extra hour to sleep since there are no drop-offs, and she makes an effort to only run errands after school hours.

“I treat it like school so he goes to bed early so he can get up in time, be well-rested and have his mind ready for school,” she said. “School starts at 8:30am, they get lunchtime and we go through the day. It’s not strenuous to me, it’s just adjusting which I’ve already done. We’re on the roll and we’re doing what we have to do to maintain his grades and keep him abreast with the various subject areas.”

For parents having a more difficult time, D’Angel suggests seeking the support of older siblings if possible.

“That is a plus, now is the time for them to step up and be responsible. Single parents like me have to figure it out. I have a teenager and I teach him how to be responsible so I trust that he will do his work and not turn a blind eye to it if I have to run on the road. It’s a big difference when you have an older child, so you have to just find your balance based on your home structure and what your responsibilities are.”

She also encouraged parents to maintain communication with teachers, and more than anything, keep calm. “A lot of moms are working from home, a lot of them still have to go out, either way, kids are home. It’s like summertime when you think of it cause you still have to go to work, so treat it as such. Don’t mek it stress you. I think the issue is because of the virus, people are just contained and confused but just treat it like summer and you have to deh home with your children and do what you have to do.”