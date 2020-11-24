Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards next year.

Noah, who has been hosting the nightly show since 2015, will replace Alicia Keys who’s had the role for the past two years.

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement.

The 36-year-old South African was nominated for a Grammy Award for best comedy album for Son of Patricia last year. He is also a nine-time Emmy Award nominee, winning once for outstanding short form variety series in 2017.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31 on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.