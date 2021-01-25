Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police

Singer Trey Songz has been arrested.

The outlet reports that witnesses claim Songz was being heckled by others in the stands, and asked them to be quiet.

The witnesses claim a police officer allegedly got physical with the rapper without provocation and that the alleged altercation was self-defense on Songz’ part.

TMZ reports that Songz was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

It’s unclear if he’s being booked for anything or just simply detained.