Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police

Trey Songz arrested after altercation with policeMonday, January 25, 2021
|
Singer Trey Songz has been arrested.
The outlet reports that witnesses claim Songz was being heckled by others in the stands, and asked them to be quiet.
The witnesses claim a police officer allegedly got physical with the rapper without provocation and that the alleged altercation was self-defense on Songz’ part.
TMZ reports that Songz was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.
It’s unclear if he’s being booked for anything or just simply detained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy