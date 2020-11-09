Tributes pour in for Alex Trebek

Tributes are pouring in for Alex Trebek, the legendary television host of

The much-loved Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year and spent the past year undergoing chemotherapy treatment even while continuing to tape new episodes of the show he hosted for decades.

Trebek, 80, died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his friends and family yesterday morning.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.â€” Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. â€” Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBvNovember 8, 2020

Alex wasnâ€™t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and Iâ€™m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. â€” Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. Iâ€™ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.â€” John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. â€” Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKkNovember 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest ðŸ’› â€” Viola Davis (@violadavis) pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcsNovember 8, 2020