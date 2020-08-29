Tributes pour in for ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

Tributes pour in for ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick BosemanSaturday, August 29, 2020
The world was in shock on Friday night when news broke that popular Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died.
The actor was 43 years old. He had been battling colon cancer for the past four years.
Minutes after hearing about his passing, actors, musicians, politicians, friends and fans began reacting to the news of Chadwickâ€™s death. Â Many persons were simply baffled by how he was able to battle cancer while working on several major films.
â€œIâ€™m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. Iâ€™m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, KingŸ’™,â€ said his Avengers co-star Chris Evans.
Oprah Winfrey was also taken aback by the news.
â€œWhat a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like,â€ she said.
â€œChadwickâ€™s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our Tâ€™Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family,â€ Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement.
Here are some other tributes.
