Tributes pour in for ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

The world was in shock on Friday night when news broke that popular Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died.

The actor was 43 years old. He had been battling colon cancer for the past four years.

Minutes after hearing about his passing, actors, musicians, politicians, friends and fans began reacting to the news of Chadwickâ€™s death. Â Many persons were simply baffled by how he was able to battle cancer while working on several major films.

â€œIâ€™m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. Iâ€™m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, KingŸ’™,â€ said his Avengers co-star Chris Evans.

Oprah Winfrey was also taken aback by the news.

â€œWhat a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like,â€ she said.

â€œChadwickâ€™s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our Tâ€™Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family,â€ Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a statement.

Here are some other tributes.

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.â€” Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

This was just two years ago.â€” I am Zachary Whitten, an Idiot (@ZacharyWhitten) He knew he had cancer then.He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile.Just two yearsâ€¦The world lost a king and a hero today. But he won't be forgotten, not by us, and not by those kids. pic.twitter.com/s27dS2YODCAugust 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. â€” Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZAugust 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of â€” Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.August 29, 2020

Chadwickâ€¦..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticityâ€¦â€¦..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know youâ€¦.Rest well princeâ€¦May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! Ÿ’›Ÿ’›Ÿ’› â€” Viola Davis (@violadavis) pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOshAugust 29, 2020