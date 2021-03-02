Tributes pour in for Bunny Wailer

Tributes pour in for Bunny WailerTuesday, March 02, 2021
Tributes are pouring in for reggae great Bunny Wailer who
Among those offering tributes to the deceased icon are Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, who tweeted, “This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae, undoubtedly Bunny Wailer will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
His passing has also been carried by major international media outlets including Rolling Stone, BBC, Variety, NBC, Guardian and USA Today.
Wailer, born Neville Livingston, was a founding member of the iconic Bob Marley and the Wailers band, which also included Peter Tosh.
He was 73 at the time of his passing.
