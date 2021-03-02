Tributes pour in for Bunny Wailer

Tributes are pouring in for reggae great Bunny Wailer who

Among those offering tributes to the deceased icon are Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, who tweeted, “This is a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae, undoubtedly Bunny Wailer will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

(1/5) My deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of legendary Reggae artiste, Neville Livingston, also known as Bunny Wailer, JahB. — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) pic.twitter.com/gPiMZOPEt0March 2, 2021

His passing has also been carried by major international media outlets including Rolling Stone, BBC, Variety, NBC, Guardian and USA Today.

Bunny Wailer, Cofounder of Bob Marley’s Wailers, Dies at 73 — Variety (@Variety) https://t.co/dEHG4L1WwIMarch 2, 2021

Wailer, born Neville Livingston, was a founding member of the iconic Bob Marley and the Wailers band, which also included Peter Tosh.

Bunny Wailer, a founding member of the Wailers and a reggae music giant whose career spanned seven decades, has died at the age of 73. — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) https://t.co/Ttn7Cj5PZQMarch 2, 2021

He was 73 at the time of his passing.