Tributes pour in for Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Tributes are pouring in following the passing of renowned Jamaican hotelier Gordon â€œButchâ€ Stewart last evening.

Stewart, founder of the Sandals hotel chain and chairman of the ATL Industrial Group, died after a recent diagnosis, according to his son, Adam Stewart.

Stewart has been trending on Twitter since news broke last evening, with politicians, regional bodies and other personalities offering their condolences to his family and friends.

1/ It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of one of Jamaicaâ€™s most brilliant, innovative and transformative business minds, the Honourable Gordon â€˜Butchâ€™ Stewart OJ, CD, Hon. LLD. â€” Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) pic.twitter.com/VybgbELX2vJanuary 5, 2021

A Visionary.â€” Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) A Nation builder.An Icon.Rest In Peace Hon. Gordon â€œButchâ€ Stewart Ÿ™Ÿ¿ pic.twitter.com/CeHc2rF062January 5, 2021

Gordon Butch Stewart. You certainly made your mark and established an incredible legacy. Sleep wellâ€¦â€” Dahlia Harris (@DahliaHarris) January 5, 2021

Rest In Peace Gordon Butch Stewart. You played your part and did exceedingly well for family and country. My condolences to your family. Walk goodâ¤ï¸â€” Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn MP, OLY (@julietcuthbert) January 5, 2021

Sending deepest condolences to the family of Gordon â€œButchâ€ Stewart as well as his Sandals, Observer and ATL teams. Jamaica has lost one of its most innovative and successful business leaders, and a truly immense figure on the national and international stage. Walk Good â€œButchâ€. â€” Mark Golding (@MarkJGolding) pic.twitter.com/XzW1VL9vz0January 5, 2021

RIP Butch Stewart. â€” Peter David Phillips (@DrPeterPhillips) I woke up to the sad news of the passing of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, a leader & trailblazer in business whose impact extended beyond Jamaican shores.Long live your legacy. My sincerest condolences to Adam & the rest of the family & the ATL & Sandals Team. pic.twitter.com/61vWxvGl6SJanuary 5, 2021

Saddened by news of the passing of Jamaican Hotelier and Businessman Gordon â€œButchâ€ Stewart. Our prayers are with his immediate family and the many lives he impacted throughout his career. â€” Delroy Williams (@MayorWilliamsJA) pic.twitter.com/jxxSGRjDjvJanuary 5, 2021

Our CWI family join the Stewart family and Sandals team in mourning the loss of founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts, The Hon. Gordon "Butch" Stewart. â€” Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) A longstanding supporter and sponsor of West Indies Cricket, Mr. Stewart was a true West Indian legend in his own right. pic.twitter.com/BynPneKfxRJanuary 5, 2021

It is with a sad heart that I send condolences to the family and friends of Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, at his passing. Butch has given invaluable service to our country, a true statesman and business connoisseur. Stay strong â€” Mikael M.P N.W Manchester (@MikaelPhillips) @adamstewart , Shelley and I send our prayers. pic.twitter.com/VBBg4MjyriJanuary 5, 2021

The JPS family is saddened by the passing of the iconic businessman and leader, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart. May God grant his family, loved ones and associates, strength, grace and comfort at this time. â€” JPS (@myJPSonline) pic.twitter.com/FmaqSisFPCJanuary 5, 2021