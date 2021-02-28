Trinidadian actor Winston Duke to play Marcus Garvey in movie

Trinidadian actor Winston Duke to play Marcus Garvey in movieSunday, February 28, 2021
Tobago-born actor Winston Duke will portray Jamaican hero Marcus Garvey in the upcoming
Duke took to Instagram to share his excitement about the new role.
“Man, where do I begin. As a Caribbean immigrant, activist, and global citizen, one of the most seminal stories in my development has been the words and works of Marcus Garvey. Today I am blessed to announce that I have the opportunity to bring his story to life, along with a kick-ass crew of collaborators,” said Duke .
“It’s not lost on me how important and meaningful this is, not only for the generations that already know his contributions to the black liberation landscape but for those who have yet to know and embrace him and what he stood for. Can’t wait to step into this one and bring you all along for the amazing journey,” he added.
According to Deadline, “Marked Man which is to be released by Amazon Studios was inspired by Colin Grant’s biography Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey.
Written by British actor/playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah and directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu, Marked Man tells the story of a black man who joins the FBI and is later used to infiltrate and gather intelligence on Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association.
Born August 17, 1887, Marcus Mosiah Garvey Sr was a Jamaican thinker, political activist, publisher, and businessman.
He was the founder and first president-general of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.
Garvey inspired a school of thought that became known as Garveyism following his death.
