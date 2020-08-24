Trinidadian Nneka Jones designs TIME magazine cover

A Trinidadian artist, Nneka Jones, is the designer of the TIME magazine cover of the publication’s upcoming issue.

Jones was contacted by TIME’s art director, Victor Williams, to submit a creation for a cover after he saw a painting she had done of George Floyd and other socially conscious embroidered portraits that she shared to social media.

It’s an embroidered portrait of Jones, which features the American flag, that was selected to cover the August 31 to September 7 issue.

She told the Tampa Bay Times that, “The flag fades from dark black to the reds of the actual American flag. That reflects the idea of reshaping the country and elevating black leaders.”

The special issue is called The New American Revolution, subtitled Visions of a Black Future that Fulfill A Nation’s Promise and is being curated by musician Pharrell Williams. It comprises a collection of essays and conversations about America’s racist past and the potential for a more equal future.

Jones, whose parents reside in Trinidad and Tobago, is a Fine Arts graduate of the University of Tampa.

The cover was shared to TIME’s Instagram page last Thursday.