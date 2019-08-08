Troian Bellisario’s complicated relationship with breastfeeding

Troian Bellisario has opened up about her complicated relationship with breastfeeding and confessed she hates pumping.

The 33-year-old actress — who welcomed a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams 10 months ago — has admitted that she hasn’t always found breastfeeding easy and says that it has complicated her relationship with food.

Sharing a picture of herself pumping breast milk, she wrote on Instagram: “#worldbreastfeedingweek I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated.

“My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) My daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep. It’s SO PAINFUL (I’ve included the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow) having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin! I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening.

Troian previously admitted her past struggle with an eating disorder made her “worried” about raising a daughter, because she didn’t think she would be able to teach her tot how to love her body the way it is.