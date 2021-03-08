“Truly noble”: Serena Williams pays tribute to Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Serena Williams was one of the millions across the world who tuned in to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.

And the tennis superstar, and long-time friend of Markle wrote a heartwarming tribute in support of her friend.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example— with empathy and compassion,” Williams tweeted.

“She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” she continued. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.”

Williams expressed that we all have an “obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip, and tabloid journalism” and shared that, “The mental health and consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect,” she continued. “Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”