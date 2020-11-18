‘Truly special’: Ciara and Russell Wilson debut their ‘his and her’ fragrance

American Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have launched their fragrance, which is said to be inspired by their love for each other.

The two revealed their new venture, R&C The Fragrance Duo, on Tuesday. It is a ‘his and her’ eau de parfums with “powerful sensuality entwined with addictive florals.”

Ciara said that creating the fragrance as a couple was a truly meaningful experience for them.

“This is a dream come true for the both of us. I’ve been dreaming of creating my own fragrance for years and the chance to introduce our first fragrance together was truly special and meaningful,” Ciara told People.

“We created this fragrance during one of the toughest times in life and it brought us such joy in the midst of it all. I was also pregnant, and my sense of smell was off the charts, which was an advantage! The experience was very special and memorable and created really cool memories for Russell and I.”

The scent for NFL star Russell is “a crisp, clean & citrusy coolness. A harmonious blend of patchouli, musk and vetiver renders an immediate appeal and unmistakably sensual finish.”

And in contrast, Ciara’s scent is “a lasting irresistible union of creamy vanilla, fresh pink peppercorn and juicy red berries. Releasing multi-layered delicate florals, smooth musk and sandalwood undertones as it warms to the skin.”

The R&C The Fragrance Duo can be purchased on randcfragrance.com for US$90.

According to the website, a portion of the proceeds will go to the couple’s Why Not You Foundation that assists in education, poverty alleviation and children’s health.