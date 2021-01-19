Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, announces engagement on his last full day

A day before

her father vacates the White House, Tiffany Trump has announced that she is

engaged.

Tiffany, 27, shared the news with by sharing a photo of herself with fiancé Michael Boulos, a 23-year-old business executive, posing on the West Wing colonnade at the White House.

She said, “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!” adding, “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Tiffany is Donald Trump’s youngest daughter whom he fathered with his second ex-wife, Marla Maples.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States tomorrow.