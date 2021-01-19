Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, announces engagement on his last full day

Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, announces engagement on his last full dayTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
A day before
her father vacates the White House, Tiffany Trump has announced that she is
engaged.
Tiffany, 27, shared the news with by sharing a photo of herself with fiancé Michael Boulos, a 23-year-old business executive, posing on the West Wing colonnade at the White House.
She said, “It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!” adding, “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Tiffany is Donald Trump’s youngest daughter whom he fathered with his second ex-wife, Marla Maples.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States tomorrow.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy