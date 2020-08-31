T&T beauty queen talks catching COVID-19 despite following protocols

T&T beauty queen talks catching COVID-19 despite following protocolsMonday, August 31, 2020
Former Trinidad and Tobago beauty
queen, Kimberly Farrah Singh, says she tested positive for COVID-19 despite
following all the rules.
Singh, who represented the twin-island republic at the Miss World pageant in 2015, shared that from the beginning of the pandemic she has been overly-cautious, following all the COVID-19 protocols only to discover that she still tested positive for the virus.
“I wore a mask properly every time I was out, I practised social distancing, I sanitised/washed my hands often, I avoided touching my face—- still became COVID-19 positive, “said the former beauty queen on Facebook.
“I stayed at home, only left for work, kept grocery, pharmacy and gas station runs to a minimum—– still became COVID-19 positive. I have no symptoms—– still COVID-19 positive,” she added.
Singh told fans on her Facebook that she was encouraged to get tested because she discovered that she was the secondary contact to a positive case.
Singh encouraged Trinidadians to be less judgemental and more concerned about those who were asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the disease.
“I have done all that was required and acted responsibly. Now you may argue that I faltered in some way or the other, guess what none of these measures are foolproof. That’s the risk we take every time we leave our houses,” she said.
“Real talk though, we should be more worried about the persons who are asymptomatic and don’t know they are simply because they have no reason to get tested. Worry less about us, the four hundred plus persons who are home isolated,” she added.
